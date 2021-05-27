Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $14,464.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $14.36 or 0.00037005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00346278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00183072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035425 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.32 or 0.00820467 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.