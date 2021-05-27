Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post $131.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the highest is $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 34,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

