Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

