Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,566. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.