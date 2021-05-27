Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.94. 26,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,438. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.