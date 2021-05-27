iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 163,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,153. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

