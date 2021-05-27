Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $8.85 on Thursday, reaching $182.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

