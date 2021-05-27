Geller Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.60. 30,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,564. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

