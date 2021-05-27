Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

