MAI Capital Management Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.
NYSE ACN opened at $283.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.77. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.