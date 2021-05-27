Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $32.83 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00347776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,082,526 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.