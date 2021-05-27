Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes $986,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

