Short Interest in IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) Decreases By 91.8%

IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the April 29th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,063,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,427,227. IronClad Encryption has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get IronClad Encryption alerts:

IronClad Encryption Company Profile

IronClad Encryption Corporation develops and licenses cyber software technology that encrypts data files and electronic communications. The company sells ICE-enabled security applications, subscriptions, services, and maintenance contracts, as well as BlackICE gateway and ICEmicro. It also provides IronClad's, a proprietary technology, and context free and natively secure containers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for IronClad Encryption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronClad Encryption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.