FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTLF remained flat at $$37.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 41.24%.

In other news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

