Short Interest in Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) Drops By 94.4%

Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OPMC remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Optimum Care has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere.

