United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several research analysts have commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

