ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $60.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,084 shares of company stock valued at $100,974,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 43,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,768. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

