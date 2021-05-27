Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTTRY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

