Flamingo Market Cap Hits $90.35 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Flamingo has a market cap of $90.35 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00347776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00817378 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.