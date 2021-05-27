CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.46 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The company has a market capitalization of $604.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

