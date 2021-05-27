Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 544,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

