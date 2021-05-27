Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,057. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.