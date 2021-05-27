Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.03 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,761,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $369.35. 62,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

