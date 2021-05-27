Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 234,513 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $34.89.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

