5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 773.8% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FPLSF. Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.23.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

