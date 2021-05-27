Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Grows By 650.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.