Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Increases By 900.0%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Neon Bloom has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

