Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Increases By 900.0%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Neon Bloom has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.
About Neon Bloom
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.