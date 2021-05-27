PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $301.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average is $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

