Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

