Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $206,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,085. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

