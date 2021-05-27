Geller Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.04. 8,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,740. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

