MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

