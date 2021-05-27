FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $291.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FDS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,327. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $279.01 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

