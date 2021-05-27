Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.