Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $263.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $264.72 million. Cognex reported sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. 15,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.