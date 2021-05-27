DREP [old] Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

