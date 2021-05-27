Axonics (AXNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

5/7/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Axonics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/7/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

4/28/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

3/30/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.05. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,418,678. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

