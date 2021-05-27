Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $650.74. 41,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.60 and its 200 day moving average is $545.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $258.21 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

