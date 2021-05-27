Silicon Valley Capital Partners Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $386.50. 280,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,251. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.