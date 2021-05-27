Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $13.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.39 billion and the lowest is $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 431,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

