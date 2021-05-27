Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

