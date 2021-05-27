AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 28,387 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.48. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

