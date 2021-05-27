Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,349. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

