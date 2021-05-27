MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

