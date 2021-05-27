Reviewing Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bistro and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and SinglePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.34 million 14.06 -$1.24 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 6.90 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00% SinglePoint -159.45% N/A -105.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services. It also operates as an online retailer of consumer hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, the company offers mobile Web credit card gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

