Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,150 shares of company stock valued at $163,288 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $363.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

