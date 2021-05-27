Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,150 shares of company stock valued at $163,288 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $363.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.