Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock remained flat at $$0.59 on Thursday. 54,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIFF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

