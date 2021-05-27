Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Down 78.0% in May

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the April 29th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 22,481,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,289,797. Max Sound has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

