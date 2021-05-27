Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 251,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 304,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.54. 1,209,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,201,778. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

