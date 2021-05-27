Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 192,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

